Jefferson Airplane’s ‘White Rabbit’ Stars in New ‘Matrix’ Trailer

Fans of The Matrix were delighted to see that Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" soundtracks the new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections.

The trailer features Keanu Reeves reprising his role as Thomas Anderson (aka Neo), who appears to once again be trapped inside the series' titular virtual reality. Anderson is trying to make sense of his surroundings, telling a therapist played by Neil Patrick Harris, "I've had dreams that weren't just dreams."

Other returning characters in The Matrix Resurrections include Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity and Jada Pinkett Smith's Niobe, who appeared in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Resurrections.

You can see the trailer below.

"White Rabbit" is the perfect song choice for the new trailer for several reasons. In the original Matrix, Morpheus offers Neo a choice between two pills: The blue pill will take him back to his normal life, while the red pill will reveal the truth about the Matrix. In The Matrix Resurrections trailer, Neo swallows several blue capsules as Grace Slick sings, "One pill makes you larger, and one pill makes you small."

In the original Matrix, Morpheus promises Neo, "Take the red pill, you stay in Wonderland. And I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes." The Alice in Wonderland imagery reappears in The Matrix Resurrections trailer. When Slick sings, "Go ask Alice," the trailer cuts to a shot of the book Alice in Wonderland. And when she sings, "If you go chasing rabbits," the trailer shows series newcomer Jessica Henwick sporting a rabbit tattoo on her upper arm.

Oh, and if the connections between Jefferson Airplane and The Matrix weren’t already strong enough, the Matrix was also the name of a San Francisco nightclub that became an epicenter for the burgeoning psychedelic "San Francisco sound" in the late '60s. Jefferson Airplane singer Marty Balin founded the group to be the Matrix’s house band, and they made their live debut on Aug. 13, 1965, at the club’s opening.

The Matrix Resurrections will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on Dec. 22.