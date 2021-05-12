For metal fans, here we are again! Iron Maiden have been left out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, following a year in which Judas Priest were left out of the Rock Hall for the second time. But Iron Maiden are just one of the acts who ultimately did not make the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when the final induction class was announced Wednesday (May 12). Rage Against the Machine and New York Dolls were also among the acts still waiting to hear their name called.

Others left out after being on the initial voting ballot for 2021 include Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Chaka Khan, Fela Kuti and Dionne Warwick. LL Cool J, who was also on the ballot, wasn't among the six names for the induction class, but he is still going in the Rock Hall this year as an honoree for the Music Excellence Award.

As with recent years, the fan voted ballot hasn't reflected the final outcome. Fela Kuti was an early leader in fan voting and finished second overall in the fan vote, but was left out this year. Meanwhile, Iron Maiden, like Judas Priest before them, found their name included on the fan ballot, but they too were left out.

Even before the band was announced for the 2021 ballot, Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson shared his feelings concerning the Rock Hall's voting tastes during a 2018 fan Q&A. When one fan asked if he thought Maiden should be in, Dickinson stated, "Absolutely. I actually think the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is an utter and complete load of bollocks, to be honest with you. It’s run by a bunch of sanctimonious bloody Americans who wouldn’t know rock ’n’ roll if it hit them in the face. They need to stop taking Prozac and start drinking fucking beer.”

The Rock Hall's consideration of Maiden was already fairly self evident as one of metal's pioneering acts had been eligible since 2005, but only this year received their first nomination to potentially be included in the Rock Hall class. Earlier this year, Paul Stanley, whose band KISS also was long overlooked by the Rock Hall until finally being inducted in 2014, shared his thoughts on the matter, stating, "Regardless of whether it matters to them, Maiden not being in the Rock Hall is INSANITY."

For Rage Against the Machine, it's also a bit of a head scratcher that they've now been twice overlooked despite having such a major impact and influence on the heavier rock sounds of the late '90s and early 2000s. And as punk pioneers, the New York Dolls are certainly deserving with some of their peers from that scene and period already in.

While there are bands certainly deserving of being in who aren't there, there's still plenty to celebrate at this year's induction — even for metal fans. Iconic guitarist Randy Rhoads, best known for his work with Ozzy Osbourne, is being saluted this year with the Musical Excellence Award, so at least there will be some metal representation.

Foo Fighters represent the hard rock side and Todd Rundgren, in addition to his solo career, has produced a number of great rock records from Alice Cooper, the New York Dolls, Bad Religion, Meat Loaf and more. They'll join Tina Turner, The Go-Go's, Carole King and Jay-Z in this year's induction class. But still there's work to be done, especially when it comes to the metal representation in the Rock Hall.

The 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Oct. 30 in Cleveland, Ohio at 8PM ET at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and a radio simulcast will be available on SiriusXM. The ceremony will also air on HBO and will be available to stream through HBO Max at a later date.