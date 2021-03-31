Important 2021 Opening Dates – Acadia National Park

The National Park Service has announced the opening dates for the Park Loop Road, Hulls Cove Visitor Center, Thompson Island Information Center, Sieur de Monts Nature Center, Campgrounds and Jordan Pond House Restaurant and more.

The Park Loop Road is expected to open to motor vehicles on April 15th, depending on weather conditions. As announced yesterday, vehicle reservations will be required for the Cadillac Summit Road between sunrise and sunset May 26-October 19. Vehicle reservations may be made online starting April 1st at 10 a.m.

The Hulls Cove Visitor Center will open May 7, offering park entrance pass sales and information. The adjoining Park Store will offer park-related sales items including books and maps. The Thompson Island Information Center opens May 15. The Sieur de Monts Nature Center opens for weekends May 15-28 and daily hours starting May 29.

Park campgrounds will open, but the number of campsites will be reduced due to COVID. Blackwoods Campground opens May 7 and Seawall and Schoodic Woods campgrounds open May 26. All campsites must be reserved online. Campsites will not be available for reservation in person.

The Jordan Pond House Restaurant opens May 19, Jordan Pond House Gift Shop opens April 26 and Cadillac Mountain Eco-Store and Thunder Hole Gift Shop open May 3. Wildwood Stables will open May 21 for equestrian camping and boarding and will open on ay 22 for group carriage rides

All visitors will be required to wear face masks in all federal buildings including visitor centers, restrooms, gift shops and concession facilities. Everyone over 2 are required to wear face masks outdoors when physical distancing (6 feet) cannot be maintained, including sidewalks, hiking trails, carriage roads, overlooks, campground amphitheaters and Island Explorer bus stops.