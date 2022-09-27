Howland & UMPI’s Alexis Ireland Is The NAC Player of the Week

The North Atlantic Conference (NAC) has announced their weekly honors with a local athlete earning recognition for leading the University of Maine-Presque Isle (UMPI) Owls to a weekend sweep.

A name you have heard before

Howland native Alexis Ireland has been named the North Atlantic Player of the Week on the women's side. Ireland had a big weekend during UMPI Homecoming, helping to lead the Owls to victories over SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Delhi.

Ireland was the offensive star for the entire weekend

In Saturday's game against SUNY Cobleskill, Alexis Ireland was involved in all of the scoring in a 3-0 win for UMPI. Ireland scored the first two goals of the game for the Owls and assisted on the third goal. She made the most of her opportunities, scoring the two goals on just three shots on the net. On Sunday the Owls earned a 2-1 victory over SUNY Delhi. Ireland scored both of the goals for UMPI with four shots on net. Ireland finished the weekend with four goals, an assist, and two wins for the UMPI Owls.

Up next for the UMPI Owls

The UMPI Owls Women's Soccer team is now 3-2-3 overall for the season. Their conference record is now 2-2. UMPI will be traveling this weekend with a game on Saturday taking on the Husson Eagles at 3:30. UMPI will then travel to Massachusetts for a Sunday afternoon game with Fisher College. The next home game for the UMPI Owls women will be on October 15 when they host in-state and conference opponent, Thomas College.



KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs