Holiday TV Shows &#8211; Friday December 1st

Holiday TV Shows – Friday December 1st

Getty Images

Hooray for the Weekend! Here are the Holiday TV Shows in the Bangor area on Friday, December 1st.

Here's a sneak preview for Saturday December 2nd - Reindeer in Here at 8 p.m. on CBS followed by Robbie the Reindeer in Hooves of Fire at 9 p.m. and Robbie the Reindeer in Legend of the Lost Tribe at 9:30 p.m.

TBN

  • 8 p.m. -  TBN Presents: A Bocelli Family Christmas
  • 9 p.m. - Christmas From the Mountain Top with the Bocellis
  • 9:30 pm. - TBN Presents: A Bocelli Family Christmas
  • 10:30 p.m. - Christmas From the Mountain Top with the Bocellis

Lifetime 

  • 6 p.m. - The Christmas Edition
  • 8 p.m. - The Holiday
  • 11:15 p.m. - Blending Christmas

Nickelodeon

  • 7:30 p.m. - A Loud House Christmas

AMC

  • 9:30 p.m. - Four Christmases
  • 11:30 p.m. - Fred Claus

Paramount

  • 8 p.m. - Bad Santa
  • 10 p.m. - Scrooged

FX

  • 8 p.m. - Frozen
  • 10 p.m. - Frozen II

Hallmark

  • 6 p.m. - Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up
  • 8 p.m. - My Norwegian Holiday
  • 10 p.m. - A Royal Queens Holiday

Hallmark Mysteries and Movies

  • 6 p.m. - The Christmas Secret
  • 8 p.m. - Long Lost Christmas
  • 10 p.m. - A Dream of Christmas
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born

With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn & Peter Richman

Comments
Leave A Comment

More From