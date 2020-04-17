Haven’t Gotten Your Stimulus Yet? Here’s Why

According to WMTW, about 60 million people are still waiting for their stimulus checks.

Some of the reasons could be:

1 - You Didn't Get A Tax Return In 2019 Or 2019 - Even if you filed in those years, if you did not get a refund, there's a good chance that the IRS will not be able to direct deposit into your account.

2 - Your Stimulus Went Into An Old Bank Account - Check to make sure the IRS has your current bank account information

3 - The Money Went Into A Temporary Account Setup By Your Tax Preparer - Depending on who does your taxes, they may have set up a temporary account for your return. That could, potentially, be the same account the IRS is using.

4 - You Filed A Paper Return In 2019 - While most people file electronically these days, some people still mail in their taxes. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a temporary stop to the processing of paper returns.

To get more details about the status of your stimulus money, try to the IRS tool found HERE