GWAR Officially Launch ‘Bud of Gods’ Signature CBD Line

GWAR, adding to their ever-increasing list of signature merch items, have just unveiled 'Bud of Gods,' their own line of CBD products, although the band seems completely unaware that CBD is not at all psychoactive like the marijuana component THC. We'll just let them indulge in those placebo-like effects as they continue to think this stuff will legitimately get you stoned, as seen in their video commercial for the launch.

"Bud of Gods," a play on the title of the group's 2017 album, The Blood of Gods, was announced on St. Patrick's Day (today, March 17) as the Scumdogs in GWAR felt it pertinent to celebrate with themes of green and boasted that the products will ship just in time for April 20, better known as the stoner "holiday" of 4/20.

They're selling CBD hemp flower and even pre-rolled CBD joints, perhaps mistaking CBD's application to relieve joint pain (we're not doctors, don't take our word for that) for how much of a pain it is to actually roll a joint.

"GWAR has been tearing the universe a new one for literally eons. It’s not easy being an intergalactic warrior shaman, and the leader of the most insane shock rock band in history," began front-thing Blóthar the Berserker. "I’ve found that after a long day of bloodthirsty battle, nothing soothes my mind like the ‘Bud of Gods’ CBD. It is the perfect sacrament with which to wind down from a white-hot berserker rage. Grab some today, and feel your petty human concerns melt away into the sweet nothingness you crave."

Guitarist Pustulus Maximus added, "'Bud of Gods' CBD is the perfect companion for job interviews, parole hearings, child births, and socially distanced funerals. Pusty sez, ‘It does a body good!'" Balsac The Jaws of Death, also on guitar, simply exclaimed, "It's the only thing I've found to sooth my ever present bloodlust!"

Head to the "Bud of Gods" website to make your purchase (ages 18+ to enter the site) and view the product highlights and commercial below.

Product Highlights:

Aroma: Tropical fruit, citrus, sherbet, earthiness; a little sweet, a little sour

Effects: Clarity, comforting, and physically easing

Type: Hybrid with gentle Indica lean

Strength: 17.67 percent CBD

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Pinene, Bisabolol, Humulene, Ocimene, Nerolidol, Limonene, Terpinolene, and Linalool

GWAR, 'Bud of Gods' Promo Commercial