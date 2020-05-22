Guns N’ Roses Launch Series of Concert Videos, See the First

Following the inevitable announcement that their 2020 North American tour has been postponed, Guns N' Roses launched a concert video series featuring clips from shows throughout their "Not in This Lifetime" tour. The first segment aired last night (May 21), watch it below.

The new series, dubbed "Not in This Lifetime Selects," is streamable via the band's YouTube channel. The first installment included their performance of "It's So Easy," "Chinese Democracy" and "Double Talkin' Jive" from their October 2019 concert in Salt Lake City, Utah. Watch the video below.

GNR's Not in This Lifetime reunion tour kicked off in Los Angeles, Calif. in April of 2016 and concluded in Las Vegas, Nev. in November of 2019. The band will announce which concert the next clips will be from in the next stream on their social media accounts.

While Axl Rose and the boys haven't shared a definitive timeline for new music, bassist Duff McKagan's wife Susan recently shared on a podcast that they've been "working fastidiously" on "pretty epic" new material. Hopefully we'll hear more as the quarantine progresses.

Guns N' Roses, "It's So Easy" (Not in This Lifetime Selects)