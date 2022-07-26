Grammy’s Country Inn Announces Opening Day

Grammy’s Country Inn has exciting news to share with everyone. They are reopening their doors on Thursday, July 28 at 7 a.m. They will be open for business seven days a week with a closing time at 9 p.m.

This is big news to Aroostook County and far beyond. The timing is perfect for the summer crowds to come and enjoy the home style food.

New Ownership

The restaurant has been under new ownership and the community has been eagerly waiting to get back. Grammy’s has been closed since March of 2020.

Facebook Page Announcement

Grammy’s announced their plans on their Facebook page on Monday, July 25. The reaction on social media was overwhelming. You also see on their Facebook that they have been hiring and are still looking to fill some positions. What a great opportunity for anyone needing some work.

New Phone Number for the Restaurant

Included in the post was a new phone number for the restaurant - (207) 521 - 5065. The number will be working on Wednesday.

Best Slogans Ever

They have one of the greatest slogans - “Grammy's Country Inn, where you get MORE than you expect.” That goes right along with the big portions they are known for. They also use this saying to which really fits - "Just good home cooked food." We would have to agree.

Location and Address

You probably already know exactly where Grammy’s Country Inn is located. But just in case, the address is 1687 Bangor Road in Linneus, Maine. We'll see you there more than once.

