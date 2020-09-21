Get Paid $50,000 To Explore National Parks

Are you looking for a new gig? Nature lover? Do you like to travel to amazing places?

In case you haven't heard, Michelob Ultra is looking for a new CEO, Chief Exploration Officer that is. Picture this...you’ll get an office with the best view, oh and did I mention you get to travel for work...a lot. Of course you will also need to be willing to snap thousands of photos along the way capturing content while touring the country, visiting national parks and basically repping Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold. Plus, if you so choose, you’ll be able to bring along someone to assist you on the journey, cuz what CEO doesn't need an assistant!

So what exactly are they looking for in a qualified candidate for this gig? That's a great question, and according to Michelob Ultra, the person who would be the best fit for this job:

Someone that truly enjoys and respects the great outdoors

Understands the importance of following CDC guidance while traveling and will recreate responsibly

Someone that is a strong leader, that also has a clear sense of direction..just in case the GPS stops working

Someone that is decent with photography and/or videography

Someone that is willing and able to hike through national parks and other outdoor areas

You must have a valid US Driver’s License

You must be 21+

So if this sounds like the perfect job for you, keep in mind, you’ll head out on an epic journey in your CEO camper van equipped with its own bathroom and shower. Don’t worry about gas money, that’s on us. Prepare for an epic 6-month adventure, you will travel through some of the country’s most iconic landscapes, exploring the natural beauty of America and stopping to capture photos of some breathtaking national parks.

