Maine Restaurant Picked As ‘One Of The Best Burgers In The U.S.’

When you head out of town this summer, make this Maine restaurant a must-visit destination!

Insider Food is a social media juggernaut that is all about food. They take it seriously, so when they talk, you should listen.

They scoured online articles, Yelp, and Tripadvisor reviews and asked locals and foodies what their favorite place to get a burger is in every state. There are many factors in making a good burger a great one. It can be the simplicity of an old-fashioned bacon cheeseburger or the perfect bun-to-meat ratio.

They have listed some of the best of the best, right here in the good ol' US of A. The list is based on reccomendations from Bon Appétit and Food Network, but also regional favorites that locals swear by.

So who is the best of the best here in the state of Maine?

The Highroller Lobster Co, located at 104 Exchange Street in Portland!

They started out in 2015, as two guys with a hot dog cart. Andy, was working in a local fish market at the time, while Baxter was working at a restaurant and on his friends food trucks.

They set their cart up at Portland breweries like, Bissell Brothers, Oxbow, Austin Street, and now they serve the highest quality of food & drink at not only their restaurant in Portland, but on the road at breweries and beer-fests all over the world.

The "Surf & Turf Burger" is a scrumptious combo of beef and lobster, that has been featured on Man v. Food

We can't forget our New England neighbors! New Hampshire and Massachusetts are well reperesented too.

Lexie's Joint

212 Islington St, Portsmouth, NH

Mr. Bartley's Burger Cottage

1246 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA

Mark these spots down when you take that summer trip, and eat well, Maine!