Top 10 George Harrison Songs

Harrison's first solo single was written when he was still in the Beatles and was intended for one of Apple Records' up-and-coming singers. But after the group broke up, Harrison set "My Sweet Lord" as one of the anchors to his first proper solo album. It immediately hit No. 1. It was also hit with a plagiarism suit by the writer of the Chiffons' No. 1 1963 hit "He's So Fine." No matter. The song – a spiritual hymn enveloped in co-producer Phil Spector's Wall of Sound – stands as Harrison's greatest solo single, a four-minute pop masterpiece that sums up his lifelong drive and devotion.