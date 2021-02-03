Kiss’ Gene Simmons Reportedly Sells L.A. Hideaway for $2 Million

Kiss member Gene Simmons is now $2 million richer, having sold one of his sprawling Hollywood homes for a little less than the $2.2 million asking price, according to TMZ. The spacious, three-story Laurel Canyon abode features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a panoramic view of downtown Los Angeles.

You can see photos of the house below.

Simmons originally bought the house in 2013 for $1.45 million, but it isn't the only California pad to his name. His much larger Beverly Hills home - which features seven bedrooms, a pool with a 60-foot water slide and a full-size tennis court - is still sitting on the market with an asking price of $22 million. Simmons has owned the home for several decades, buying it with his then-girlfriend and now-wife Shannon Tweed, and putting in an estimated $12 million of renovation work over the years.

The house appeared frequently on Gene Simmons: Family Jewels, his reality-TV series that ran from 2006-12. But Simmons moved out of the house last fall, citing "unacceptable" tax rates.

“California and Beverly Hills have been treating folks that create jobs badly and the tax rates are unacceptable,” he said to The Wall Street Journal in October. “I work hard and pay my taxes, and I don’t want to cry the Beverly Hills blues, but enough is enough.”

The move means Simmons no longer lives five minutes away from fellow founding Kiss bandmate Paul Stanley. "I can see his ego from my house!" Stanley joked in 2012.

Simmons now lives on a 24-acre property in Washington, which, unlike California, has no state income tax.