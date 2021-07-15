Gary Corbett, Keyboardist for KISS + Cinderella, Has Died

Gary Corbett, touring keyboardist for groups such as KISS and Cinderella, has died after battling lung cancer. The news was confirmed in a post on his Facebook page.

"It is with great sadness and the heaviest of hearts that the Cohen/Corbett family needs to let everyone know that after a hard fought battle with cancer, Gary Corbett passed away last night," the post reads.

"Those who knew Gary know that we and the world of music have all lost a very talented, funny, kind and gentle soul. The pain cuts so deeply that our hearts are bleeding."

The statement also notes that today (July 15) was the musician's birthday. View the post below.

A GoFundMe page revealed that the rocker had been diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this year, and that it had spread to his brain and his hip. Though the cancer was treatable, Corbett was having a difficult time with the medical bills, so the fundraiser was started to help him and his wife Lenora. However, after undergoing radiation treatment, chemotherapy and immunotherapy, Corbett succumbed to the illness.

Corbett grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. in the 1960s and '70s, and started playing piano at the age of 4, according to a biography on his website. The rocker began touring with KISS in 1987 through 1992, and during that time started working with Cinderella — who also lost guitarist Jeff LaBar yesterday (July 14).

Corbett played on the Cinderella track "Hot and Bothered," which appeared on the soundtrack for Wayne's World, and toured with the band sporadically throughout the 2000s.

Another one of Corbett's major accomplishments was co-writing pop sensation Cyndi Lauper's 1983 anthem, "She Bop," in addition to working with other artists such as Foreigner's Lou Gramm, Molly Hatchet and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones.

Rest in peace.