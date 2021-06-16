Free Fishing In Maine Father’s Day Weekend

Looking for a way to celebrate with dad this weekend? Take him fishing -- it's free this weekend.

You may have heard of free fishing weekends. Traditionally, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife sets aside two weekends a year for Free Family Fishing Days. On these designated days, anyone can fish in Maine waters without a license. Traditionally, one weekend is set during ice fishing season, and another during open water season.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is adding yet another free fishing weekend. In honor of Father's Day, anyone can fish Maine waters without a license, June 19-20. Those planning to take part without fishing licenses must register online. Ages 15 and younger do not need to register.

All other laws and regulations must be followed. Those regulations and bag limits can vary depending on the body of water you choose to fish. It's recommended that you read through the 2021 Maine Open Water and Ice Fishing Law Book.

New To Fishing?

Whether you're new to the area, new to the sport, or looking for some new places to wet a line, there's lots to choose from in the Maine Fishing Guide. The guide is compiled by regional fisheries biologists who have pulled together a listing of some of the best inland fishing spots. It also includes freshwater fishing tips, resources, and advice.

The guide divides the state into regions. In each section, the resource breaks down bodies of water by the fish species that inhabit it. Each listing includes locations of public water access, water depth, and where to find it in your Delorme atlas.

Another resource for anglers is checking the Maine IFW Fishing Report. Like the Maine Fishing Guide, the Fishing Report splits the state up by region, lists quality fishing holes, and provides the most up-to-date fishing news and suggestions from Maine’s fisheries biologists.

