Four People Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Maine

Two people were in critical condition and four people were taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash Saturday evening in Bowdoin.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Robyn Creighton from Bowdoin was driving a 2011 Jeep south on Route 201 when she “lost control of her vehicle during a heavy snow squall, crossed over the centerline and struck a 2023 GMC.”

Creighton and a 17-year-old passenger in the Jeep were injured. They were both in stable condition. Creighton was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. The passenger was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Two people in the GMC were injured and in critical condition. Police said 87-year-old Michael Fitzmaurice was driving with his wife, 85-year-old Harriet Fitzmaurice, both from Bowdoin. They were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office said “The preliminary cause of the accident appears to be weather related.” Cpl. Ian Alexander is investigating the case.

