Four People Injured after Hitting Guardrail and Crashing in Maine

Four people were injured Sunday after hitting a guardrail and crashing on Skillin road in Cumberland.

Four People Injured after Crash in Maine

The Cumberland Fire Department said they received a 911 call just after midnight saying they heard a “loud bang.” The station also got an iPhone crash notification at the same time.

Cumberland Fire Department Cumberland Fire Department loading...

Car Left the Road and Hit a Guardrail

The single-vehicle crash happened when the car went off the road, struck a guardrail and went down an embankment. Officials said there was “significant damage and a large debris field in the road.”

Cumberland Fire Department Cumberland Fire Department loading...

Four People Treated Following Accident in Maine

Four people in the accident were treated at the scene by first responders and EMS.

MORE NEWS: Woman Arrested in Maine for Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Crash Investigation is Ongoing

The crash investigation remains open. Updates to this news story will be posted on social media when more information is released.

Get our free mobile app

19 Items Absolutely Banned from Checked Bags at the Boise Airport You may be familiar with what you can and cannot pack in your carry-on. But how familiar with items banned from your checked luggage? These are 19 of the more than 50 items that can't fly in your checked bag according to the TSA. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart