Four Maine Men Charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking & Weapons Violations
Four men were arrested and charged with aggravated drug trafficking, weapons violations, and warrants after a search warrant was served based on a tip in Auburn, Maine.
K-9 Unit Assisted in Search
Early Monday morning around 2 am, officers with the Auburn Police Department searched a residence at 14 Lake Auburn Avenue. They seized a large quantity of drugs and other items. A K-9 unit from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office assisted.
Large Quantities of Drugs and Items Seized
- 13.94 ounces of methamphetamine
- 4.27 ounces of crack cocaine
- 4.02 ounces of cocaine HCl
- 14.90 grams of fentanyl
- A semi-automatic pistol with loaded magazine
- A money counting machine
- Various drug packaging materials
- US Currency (suspected proceeds from illegal drug trafficking)
Four Men Arrested and Charged
50-year-old Dwayne McDowell from Auburn. He was arrested on two outstanding warrants and charged with Criminal Conspiracy for Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule W Drug, Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person. McDowell’s bail was set at $10,000.
26-year-old Darnel Andre from Rockland was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule W Drug (3 counts), Unlawful Possession of Schedule W Drug (3 counts) and Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person. Andre’s bail was set at $10,000.
19-year old Jaden Andre from Rockland was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule W Drug (3 counts), Unlawful Possession of Schedule W Drug (3 counts) and Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person. His bail was set at $10,000.
58-year-old Gary Pleau from Auburn was arrested and charged with Criminal Conspiracy for Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule W Drug (3 counts) and Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person. Pleau’s bail was set at $5,000.
Ongoing Investigation
The four men are being held at the Androscoggin County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.