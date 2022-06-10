The Sackville RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire Thursday that destroyed an historic lighthouse in Cape Tormentine, New Brunswick.

Members of the Sackville RCMP and Bayfield Fire Department responded to a report of a fire around 11 a.m. at a lighthouse off Highway 960 near Vista Drive, according to Corporal René Blanchard.

The CBC reports the Indian Point Front Range Lighthouse had been loaded on a large trailer and was set to be moved from its spot near the Confederation Bridge to a nearby campground on Saturday. The lighthouse, which was constructed of lumber, and the trailer were completely destroyed by the fire, Blanchard said.



The New Brunswick Fire Marshal was consulted, but did not attend the scene. The investigation deemed the fire to be suspicious in nature, and police continue to investigate the cause.

Anyone with information about this fire or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area during the morning hours of Thursday, June 9 is asked to call the Sackville RCMP at 506-364-5023. Information and tips can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The Indian Point Front Range Lighthouse was at least 65 years old, although some say it may have been constructed around the turn of the 20th century.

