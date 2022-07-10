A fire in Woodstock early Friday morning that heavily damaged a rental property is being considered “suspicious” as officials investigate the cause.

The Woodstock Fire Department and Woodstock Police responded to the two-storey home at the corner of Broadway Street and Water Street South at around 4:00 a.m.



Woodstock Fire Chief Harold McLellan tells the River Valley Sun that a neighbour spotted the fire and called 911.

McLellan said firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control, but there was significant damage to the interior of the house.

The tenant was not home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries reported.

The New Brunswick Fire Marshall’s office attended the scene and is working with Woodstock Police in the ongoing investigation. Official say the fire is considered suspicious, but have not indicated what the suspected cause might be.

Anyone with information that may be helpful is asked to call the Woodstock Police Force at (506) 325-4601 or New Brunswick Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

SJR Investments, Ltd. owns the single-family rental property, according to Chief McLellan. He told the River Valley Sun that the owners and the insurance adjuster would determine whether the building could be salvaged.

