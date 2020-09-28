Fire Displaces Ten People, Plaster Rock, New Brunswick

Ten people were displaced by a fire that tore through an apartment building in Plaster Rock Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Davidson Street just before midnight. Everyone made it out safely and there were no reports of injuries.

The blaze destroyed the single-story structure that contained eight apartments.

The Canadian Red Cross says the tenants are staying with relatives or friends in the Plaster Rock area. Red Cross volunteers were assisting them with emergency purchases including clothing, food and other basics.

A GoFund Me Page has been set up for the Victims of the Davidson Street apartment fire.