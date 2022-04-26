Fire Destroys Home in Garland, Maine

A fire Tuesday afternoon destroyed a two-story home in Garland, just northwest of Bangor.

The Garland Volunteer Fire Department was called to 403 Oliver Hill Road shortly after 1:00 p.m., according to Fox 22.

Fire departments from six neighboring communities helped to battle the blaze.

Garland’s Fire Chief Justin Gudroe said the residents of the home got out safely, but two cats perished in the fire.

Gudroe said the flames broke through the roof and spread to the whole house. Crews extinguished the blaze within an hour-and-a-half. The house was destroyed.

The Maine State Fire Marshal's Office will be investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.