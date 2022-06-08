Fire Destroys Home and Property in Drew Plantation, Maine

Firefighters from several communities battled a fire early Wednesday morning that ripped through a large home and workshop in Drew Plantation, just below the village of Wytopitlock.

The call came in to the Reed Plantation Volunteer Fire Department shortly after 2:00 a.m. reporting a fire at 53 Andrews Road. Fire departments from Reed Plantation/Wytopitlock, Springfield, Mattawamkeag, Lee, Kingman, Medway and Danforth all responded, as well as Lincoln Ambulance.

In addition to the two structures destroyed in the fire, the blaze was reported to have spread into the woods on the property. Maine Forest Rangers assisted at the scene.

Fire at family business results in hundreds of thousands of dollars in loss to buildings and inventory.

The property is owned by David Smalley, who along with his wife, Susan make heirloom wooden toys in their family business Elves & Angels. The couple was able to make it out of the house safely. There were no injuries reported.

According to the family, a warehouse containing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of toys was destroyed in the fire. The buildings were not insured. The home had been renovated following a damaging fire the family suffered nearly 18 years ago.

The Reed Plantation Volunteer Fire Department could not tell us the cause of the fire as of late Wednesday morning.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Smalleys recover from this devastating loss. Click here for more information.

Drew Plantation is in northernmost Penobscot County, on the Aroostook County line.

