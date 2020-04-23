FDA Approves First Home Test Kit For COVID-19

According to a press release, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first diagnostic test with a home collection option for COVID-19.

Specifically, the FDA will permit testing of samples self-collected by patients at home using LabCorp’s Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 Test home collection kit. So basically you perform a nasal swab and mail the swab back for testing. The test will determine if you have a active infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. The test it is NOT designed to determine the presence of antibodies.

Here is a link for the test that can be ordered (with a doctors prescription)

You can read the full press release from the FDA HERE