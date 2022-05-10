Fatal Collision on Highway 11

The RCMP said a 31-year-old Allardville man died Tuesday after a collision involving two vehicles in Bathurst, N.B.

Driver Steals Passerby’s Car

The driver was initially in a single vehicle crash that happened at night around 11:10 p.m. on Highway 11 near exit 300. Police said the driver stole the car from a passerby who stopped and helped the man out of his crashed vehicle. The Chaleur Region RCMP responded to the scene after the report came in.

Head On Collision with Transport Truck

The 31-year-old man drove the stolen vehicle north on Highway 11 where he collided head on with a transport truck. He died at the scene from his injuries, said the RCMP. The transport truck driver was not injured in the crash.

Police said they believe the fatal collision occurred when the Allardville man who stole the car crossed the center line and hit the truck heading south.

RCMP is Investigating the Crash Scene

The RCMP had a collision reconstructionist on the scene to assist in the investigation and determine what happened. Officials said an autopsy will be done to confirm his cause of death.

