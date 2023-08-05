Ready for Maine’s Winter Forecast? Farmer’s Almanac is Out

Perfect timing. Summer is finally super nice weather and the Maine-based Farmer’s Almanac released its predictions for this coming winter in Maine, and across the country.

Yes, it is too early to be concerned about snow and winter. We can’t do anything about it anyway, so why can’t we just enjoy what we got and deal with the future, in the future?

Because we are always so curious about winter in Maine, right?

Farmer’s Almanac when reporting on their forecast for Maine for Winter 2023 – 2024 used the headline:

The Brr is Back

A reminder that last winter we didn’t get the usual amount of snow, and it wasn’t bitter cold.

Those who love being outdoors in the winter and appreciate lots of snow and cold temperatures are about to smile.

The Almanac is calling for:

Below-average temperatures and lots of snowstorms, sleet, ice, and rain

That is for January and February and into March for Maine.

And for April Fool’s Day?

A possible late-season snowfall over the high terrain of New England during the third week of April won’t be a fun April Fools Day prank.

Remember it is The Farmer's Almanac prediction and we are still almost half a year away.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center forecast for December through February is for ...

Slightly warmer and wetter conditions compared to normal.

Winter officially begins on Dec. 21, 2023.

Until then, enjoy your summer first, and then your fall.