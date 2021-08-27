Hear Eric Clapton’s Latest Protest Song, ‘This Has Gotta Stop’

Eric Clapton is still frustrated, though his new single moves beyond the lockdown-related complaints that have dominated his most recent output.

The just-released "This Has Gotta Stop," which you can listen to below, also casts a side eye at political figures, creeping technological interference, environmental issues and rampant groupthink.

The track was produced by longtime collaborator Simon Climie, and performed with bassist Nathan East, drummer Sonny Emery and singer Sharon White. Nick Ingman arranged and conducted strings, which were led by Perry Montague-Mason. The animated video was directed by Machine That Eats and Dave Kaplan.

"This Has Gotta Stop" follows a pair of protest songs with Van Morrison, "Stand and Deliver" from last November and "The Rebels" in June. Both were released in the wake of what Clapton described as "severe reactions" to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

"My hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks," he said in May. "I feared I would never play again. I suffer with peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle."

Clapton has since announced a slate of U.S. concerts for September with special guest Jimmie Vaughan but said he won't perform at venues that require proof of vaccination.

His work with Climie goes back a half-dozen albums to the '90s, including 2018's Happy Xmas, 2013's Old Sock, 2005's Back Home, 2004's Me and Mr. Johnson, 2001's Reptile and 1998's Pilgrim. Clapton has been working with East since the '80s.

