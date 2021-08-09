Epic KISS Photo Gallery

KISS have been all over the world and have seen and done it all. Now is Maine’s chance to take it all in and see what we’ve only read about and watched in videos.

The gallery of KISS traces some of their history to their first European tour and some of the band’s evolution over the years. We love the black and white photos mixed with the color photos of the band on stage doing what they do best. Some of the photos are older and some are new. We show the band with makeup and without, at events and on stage. We also include some of the merchandise the band offers as a big part of their revenue.

KISS is the perfect merchandising machine. They have the makeup and the costumes to promote the band on just about anything you can imagine - one of the most famous items is the KISS condoms.

People that grew up with KISS remember the TV appearances and the over the top album covers going. We also look back at the time period when the makeup came off in 1983.

In 1996, the original band members got back together and put the makeup back on with the costumes. The lineup once again included Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss.

You know how driven the group has always been. Gene and Paul talk all the time in interviews about the importance of songwriting putting on a spectacular show. KISS is a band that has huge record sales as well as major concert money. They have 14 Platinum albums - many of these are multi-Platinum sales - along with 30 Gold records.

KISS are coming to Maine on “The End of the Road World Tour”. It started in 2019 and runs through 2022.

Download the free Rock app for more chances to win tickets to KISS, Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, August 19 in Bangor.