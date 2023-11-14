Human Skeletal Remains Found in Ellsworth; Maine Police Investigating
Maine State Police on Tuesday launched an investigation after human skeletal remains were found in the woods off the Red Bridge Road in Ellsworth.
Commercial land surveyors discovered the remains, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.
Police say there is no risk to the public.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born
Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.
Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa