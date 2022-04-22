Ellsworth Baseball Sweeps Presque Isle 11-0 and 10-0

The Ellsworth High School Baseball Team opened their 2022 Season in style, sweeping the Presque Isle Wildcats in a pair of 5-inning "run-ruled" games, winning 11-0 and 10-0 on Friday afternoon April 22.

Game 1

Brett Bragdon took the 4th pitch he saw and drove it over the left field fence to give Ellsworth all the runs they would need with a lead-off homer. Bragdon finished the game 1-2 with a walk.

Craig Burnett was masterful on the mound for the Eagles, He struck out 12 and didn't walk a batter, allowing just a pair of singles to pick up the win in a 5-inning complete game. He threw 88 pitches.

Jackson Maynard pitched 4 innings for Presque Isle.He allowed 8 hits. 7 of the runs were earned. He struck out 6 and walked 3.

Evan Chapman and Ethan Shaw had the Wildcat's hits, each with a single.

Ellsworth scored 3 runs in the 1st, 2 in the 3rd and 6 runs in the 4th innings.

Craig Burnett helped himself at the plate, going 2-3 with a double and driving in 3 runs. Peter Keblinsky, 1-3 had a double and drove in and scored a run. Hunter Curtis, Miles Palmer and Michael Palmer all had singles. The Eagles swiped 6 bases.

Game 2

In Game 2 David Baugh pitched a 5 inning complete game. He allowed just 5 hits, while striking out 8. He didn't walk a batter.

The Eagles pounded out 11 hit in Game 2. Craig Burnett the designated hitter after winning Game 1, was 3-4, with a pair of doubles. He scored 2 runs and drove in 3. David Baugh helped himself, going 2-4, driving in a a run and scoring twice. Hunter Curtis was 1-2 with a double. Bradley Kenny was 2-4 with a double. Peter Keblinsky, Miles Palmer and Daniel Howie each had a single.

For Presque Isle Michael Langley went 4.2 innings before the game was called with the 10-run rule. He allowed 11 hits and 10 runs, 7 earned. He struck out 3 and walked 4.

Evan Chapman had 2 singles to lead the Wildcats, going 2-3. Ethan Shaw, Michael Langley and Ryan Blackstone each had a single.

Baugh threw 56 pitches for Ellsworth and Langley threw 96 pitches for the Wildcats.

Ellsworth 2-0 will play host to John Bapst on Tuesday, April 26th at 4:30 p.m.

Presque Isle 0-2 will play at Fort Kent on Wednesday, April 27th at 4:30 p.m.

Check out photos from Game 2