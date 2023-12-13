Eight People Arrested and 1 Ounce of Fentanyl Seized in Maine

Eight people were arrested and 1 ounce of fentanyl was seized after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Lewiston on Tuesday.

17 People Inside the Home when Police Arrived

A total of 17 people were inside the apartment at 149 College Street when law enforcement went inside the single-family home.

Some People Tried to Flee the Residence

The Lewiston Police Department said some of the individuals “attempted to flee as police entered the residence.”

Eight People Arrested and Charged

Jasmine Neill, 27 of Freeport, arrested for Refusing to Submit to Arrest

Stephanie Hallmon, 45 of Lewiston was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Schedule Drugs

Mohamud Nassib, 27 of Lewiston was arrested for Refusing to Submit to Arrest and VCR

James Roseney, 40 of Lewiston was arrested for Refusing to Submit to Arrest + 4 Warrants Charging: Probation Revocation, Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl Powder, FTA for Sentencing, 7 Days Sentence, FTA Disorderly Conduct, FTA for Sentencing, 60 Days, Failure to Report

Refusing to Submit to Arrest + 4 Warrants Charging: Probation Revocation, Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl Powder, FTA for Sentencing, 7 Days Sentence, FTA Disorderly Conduct, FTA for Sentencing, 60 Days, Failure to Report Keosha Craig-Pontoo, 32 of Lewiston was arrested on a warrant charging Unlawful Possession of Drugs

Ali Ali, 35 of Lewiston was arrested on a warrant charging FTA for Criminal Trespass

Ashley Langlois, 35 of Lewiston was arrested on a warrant charging FTA for Theft

Fritz Blanchard, 38 of Lewiston was arrested on charges of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry and VCR

Law Enforcement Involved in the Case

Lewiston Police (Task Force Agents, CRU, CRO and Patrol) executed the search warrant. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office assisted with transporting and booking the prisoners.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The 100 Best TV Shows From the ’90s Stacker ranked the top 100 shows from the ’90s in English according to IMDb user score. Gallery Credit: Stacker