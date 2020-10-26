Eddie Van Halen Tribute to Be Part of 2020 Rock Hall Induction

The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction event will feature a special salute to Eddie Van Halen.

Exact details of the tribute aren’t yet known, though Cleveland.com reports that it will be “part of the Rock Hall special’s in memoriam section, which also honors other rock and roll legends who have died over the past year and a half.” The site adds that the salute to Eddie will “feature multiple guitar gods paying homage to the Van Halen guitarist.”

Eddie, who died on Oct. 6 following a battle with cancer, was inducted into the Hall along with the other members of Van Halen in 2007. The guitarist was in the midst of rehab at the time and did not attend the event. Only former members Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony were on hand to accept the honor.

Normally a dynamic live event full of speeches and once-in-a-lifetime performances, this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was postponed from its original date of May 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the event - which will honor inductees Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex - will be part of a pre-taped special, airing Nov. 7 on HBO. Billy Gibbons, Don Henley, Miley Cyrus, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr and Nancy Wilson are among the celebrity guests already announced.

Tributes to Eddie Van Halen have been pouring in since the rocker’s death. Messages honoring the legendary guitarist have popped up on billboards, marquees, murals and sidewalks all across the country. Meanwhile, many fellow musicians have taken to social media to express their love and respect for a man who revolutionized guitar playing.

