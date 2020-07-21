Eddie Van Halen Is Selling Three of His Cars

Three cars from Eddie Van Halen's collection are now for sale.

All are being sold by the Stephen Becker Automotive Group, who specialize in "all makes and models of classic, antique & muscle cars." Each comes with a Certificate of Authenticity emblazoned with the guitarist's EVH trademark and personally signed by the Van Halen guitarist.

The first is a 1970 Chevrolet Nova, with a price tag of $100,000. Painted in "Tang yellow orange," the car was customized by Bones Fab, who put in a 650HP LSX 454 engine, an upgraded suspension and larger tires. In tribute to the engine, the license plate reads "GOT LSX." The description says that the car is "all dialed-in and brutally fast," adding that Van Halen regularly drove it on California's freeways.

The newest of the three cars is 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, which is selling for $220,000. Van Halen purchased it directly from the Porsche factory to his specifications. It features a 4.0 liter flat 6-cylinder engine that can go from zero to 60 in 3.3 seconds and reach up to 193MPH. Its license plate reads "5150B."

Speaking to Car and Driver, Van Halen described the Porsche as "so light. But really, it’s the handling. I don’t know how Porsche did it. We raced in the rain at Buttonwillow, which is my favorite track. We raced in the fucking rain and we never lost it, never spun out. ... I set it up so you can feel it go and you can actually slide the damn car. It’s the first time ever I’ve been able to four-wheel-drift a Porsche. Every other Porsche I’ve ever had, I’ve spun them all. Well, every 911, anyway.”

The third is a 1947 Dodge COE "Stake-Bed" truck, which Van Halen uses when he goes to home improvement shops. As with the Nova, Bones Fab worked on it, putting in a Ford 7.3 liter diesel turbo, rewiring it and upgrading the radiator, transmission and steering. You can see pictures of all three vehicles below.

Earlier this week, it was learned that a 2000 Ferrari 550 race car that Van Halen once owned is part of an auction of rock memorabilia. The starting bid is $125,000, but it's expected to fetch somewhere between $150,000 and $200,000.