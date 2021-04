Today, April 22nd is Earth Day! According to the website earthday.org the idea for a national day to focus on the environment came to Earth Day founder Gaylord Nelson, then a U.S. Senator from Wisconsin, after witnessing the ravages of the 1969 massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California.



51 years later, we are still celebrating Earth Day! Sit back and enjoy the live stream of Earth from the International Space Station

