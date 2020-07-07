Dunkin’ To Close 450 Locations

My morning routine, like many of us, includes a stop at Dunkin' to get my iced coffee on the way into work. I usually hit the Silver Street location here in Dover, or sometimes Central Ave.

I was happy to find out those locations will be staying open, but about 450 other Dunkin' spots will close down.

According to Boston 25 News, the closures have to do with Dunkin' ending their partnership with Speedway.

The stores being closed are all the ones located inside the gas station chain.

Kate Jaspon told the Today Show:

“By exiting these sites, we are confident we will be better positioned to serve these trade areas with Dunkin’s newest Next Generation restaurant design that offers a broader menu and modern experience."

There are quite a few Dunkin'/Speedway locations in New Hampshire, including Derry, Salem, Concord, Nashua and Manchester. Luckily for us, I think there's a Dunkin' stand alone store almost everywhere we go!

One of my favorite things about the Dunkin' on Silver Street is the group of older gentlemen that gather every morning for their coffee hour!

Looking forward to when we find a vaccine for Covid-19 and those get-togethers can start again.