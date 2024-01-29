Dunkin’ Delivery Truck Crashed & Rolled after Driver Fell Asleep

A Dunkin’ delivery truck crashed and rolled over Sunday morning after the driver fell asleep and drove off the road in Standish.

Delivery Truck Rolled Over Down and Embankment

The accident happened around 3:30 am on Chadbourne Road when the box truck went down an embankment.

Man was Trapped in Vehicle and Extricated

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the 53-year-old driver from New Hampshire had to be extricated from the truck after he was trapped during the crash.

Driver Taken to Hospital with Injuries

He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to WGME News. His name was not released.

Speed and Alcohol Were Not Factors in the Crash

The Sheriff’s Office said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. The driver was delivering for Dunkin’ at the time of the incident.

Get our free mobile app

15 Rock + Metal Bands Banned by Disney Disney appears to ban bands from their House of Blues venues without much rhyme or reason when it comes to consistency. Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita