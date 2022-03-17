Rock Hall Says Voting Will Continue for Dolly Parton

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame said Dolly Parton will continue to receive votes after the country legend declined a potential induction.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Director of Communications Shauna Wilson shared the following statement with UCR:

All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world.

From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.

Dolly’s nomination, along with the other 16 artists for the class of 2022, was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony.

We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Parton elaborated on her position during an interview with Fox News show Fox & Friends, Variety reports. "It kind of would be like putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame," she said.

"I didn’t feel exactly right about that," Parton said of making the Hall’s 2022 nominee class. "Because my perception, and I think the perception of most of America — I just feel like that’s more for the people in rock music. I’ve been educated since then, saying that it’s more than that, but I still didn’t feel right about it. ... That just felt a little out of place for me."

Parton politely turned down this year’s Rock Hall nomination earlier this week, writing in a statement, "Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

The singer added that she hopes the Hall will "consider [her] again" if she’s "ever worthy," noting that she’s now inspired to "put out a hopefully great rock ’n’ roll album at some point in the future."