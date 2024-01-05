Dog Alerts Rescuers to Another Dog that Fell Through Ice in Maine

A dog who fell through the ice on St. George Lake in Liberty was rescued after another dog barked to alert people of the situation. The incident happened around 8 am on Friday.

Dog Stays with Dog that Fell Through the Ice

The dog who fell through the ice, named Pickles, was rescued by crews with Liberty Fire & Rescue and Montville Fire Department. The dog who saved him is named Whimsy.

Dog Barked Until Help Arrived

Whimsy did not fall through the ice and would not leave Pickles. When people heard Whimsy barking, they called for help, according to WGME News.

Fire Department Rescued the Dog

Rescue equipment and a backboard were used to rescue Pickles from the icy water. Whimsy road with Pickles in the ambulance.

Dog is Recovering with Owner

Pickles was reunited with the owner and is recovering.

