Different Colored Roses Have Different Meanings-Choose Wisely

Valentine's Day is a week away. Last year there was a shortage of flowers due to 'supply chain issues'. So, this year might be hit or miss.

Most of the flowers sold in America are imported from Ecuador and Mexico. Fingers crossed if flowers are at the top or your buying or receiving list.

Best not to wait much longer

Fresh flowers do make a house more homey, and roses must be the preferred flower for Valentine's Day. So good luck at your local florist.

And if you're a rookie when it comes to what color roses should I get for her or him, here comes the assistance you need. Remembering a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.

Red Roses signify Love, Commitment and Romance. So perfect choice Romeo.

If you get a darker red rose, a maroon color they are considered more sophisticated and grounded than red. They stand for loyalty, love and eternal beauty.

Excitement, Flirtation and Creativity are what's said to be behind Pink Roses.

Should you choose White Roses, they signify new beginnings, innocence, purity, elegance, and spirituality.

If you select a coral, or peach, or close to orange color, the meaning behind them is warmth, support, loyalty, and enthusiasm.

Yellow roses have special meaning to me. They were my mother's favorite color of rose, and when we had any gathering of family, most of her 7 adult children would bring her yellow roses. The house looked like a florist's shop. But she sure loved those yellow roses. Meaning? Friendship, warmth, joy, youth, energy. Yup, that was her.

Happy Valentine's Day. Hope you get Roses. And the correct color.