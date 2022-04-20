New Def Leppard Song ‘Take What You Want’ Brings Big Riffs + Big Hooks
Def Leppard are back with "Take What You Want," the second single off their long-awaited new album, Diamond Star Halos.
The track brings both big riffs and big hooks — two hallmarks of the Def Lep sound that catapulted the band to superstardom in the '80s and into the early '90s and have kept them atop the heap ever since. They're not out to create a whole new genre of music in the 2020s, which singer Joe Elliott recently said theatrical rock band Ghost did with their new album, Impera, this year.
For the veteran rockers, they're still doing what they do best on a high level as "Take What You Want" brings a burly, super catchy guitar riff that drives the entire track, tuned a bit lower than the old days, offering a nice bottom-heavy crunch.
Take a listen further down the page.
"Take What You Want" is the opening track on Def Leppard's new album, followed by previously released single "Kick," just two of a total of 15 songs. Diamond Star Halos drops on May 27 and pre-orders can be placed here.
Catch Def Leppard on tour this spring and summer with Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and more at these tour stops.
Def Leppard, "Take What You Want" Lyrics (via AZ Lyrics)
Life's complicated
Love it or hate it
I'm in this to win
You don't have to believe it
Take it or leave it
Just let it begin
From two different worlds
We come crashing in
It's like a brand new day
Still shoulder to shoulder
Soldier to soldier
So show me the way
So take what you want
Take what you need
Take anything
But this [?]'s not for me
So take what you like
If you like what you see
There's a price to be paid
'Cause it sure ain't for free
Life is [?]
But I don't expect it
[?]
Don't try to move me
It sounds like a movie
[?] is real
From two different worlds
We come crashing in
It's like a perfect storm
Still shoulder to shoulder
Soldier to soldier
So just bring it on
So take what you want
Take what you need
Take anything
But this [?]'s not for me
So take what you like
If you like what you see
There's a price to be paid
'Cause it sure ain't for free
All alone, return to stone
As the king is overthrown
The truth begins to shed
And it's mine for now and forever
So take what you want
Take what you need
Take anything
But this [?]'s not for me
So take what you like
If you like what you see
There's a price to be paid
'Cause it sure ain't for free
Whoa-whoa, whoa-whoa
Whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa
Whoa-whoa, whoa-whoa
Whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa
Def Leppard, "Take What You Want"
