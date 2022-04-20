Def Leppard are back with "Take What You Want," the second single off their long-awaited new album, Diamond Star Halos.

The track brings both big riffs and big hooks — two hallmarks of the Def Lep sound that catapulted the band to superstardom in the '80s and into the early '90s and have kept them atop the heap ever since. They're not out to create a whole new genre of music in the 2020s, which singer Joe Elliott recently said theatrical rock band Ghost did with their new album, Impera, this year.

For the veteran rockers, they're still doing what they do best on a high level as "Take What You Want" brings a burly, super catchy guitar riff that drives the entire track, tuned a bit lower than the old days, offering a nice bottom-heavy crunch.

Take a listen further down the page.

"Take What You Want" is the opening track on Def Leppard's new album, followed by previously released single "Kick," just two of a total of 15 songs. Diamond Star Halos drops on May 27 and pre-orders can be placed here.

Catch Def Leppard on tour this spring and summer with Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and more at these tour stops.

Def Leppard, "Take What You Want" Lyrics (via AZ Lyrics)

Life's complicated

Love it or hate it

I'm in this to win

You don't have to believe it

Take it or leave it

Just let it begin From two different worlds

We come crashing in

It's like a brand new day

Still shoulder to shoulder

Soldier to soldier

So show me the way So take what you want

Take what you need

Take anything

But this [?]'s not for me

So take what you like

If you like what you see

There's a price to be paid

'Cause it sure ain't for free Life is [?]

But I don't expect it

[?]

Don't try to move me

It sounds like a movie

[?] is real From two different worlds

We come crashing in

It's like a perfect storm

Still shoulder to shoulder

Soldier to soldier

So just bring it on So take what you want

Take what you need

Take anything

But this [?]'s not for me

So take what you like

If you like what you see

There's a price to be paid

'Cause it sure ain't for free All alone, return to stone

As the king is overthrown

The truth begins to shed

And it's mine for now and forever So take what you want

Take what you need

Take anything

But this [?]'s not for me

So take what you like

If you like what you see

There's a price to be paid

'Cause it sure ain't for free Whoa-whoa, whoa-whoa

Whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa

Whoa-whoa, whoa-whoa

Whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa

