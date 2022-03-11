Def Leppard Are Going to Be in Netflix Movie ‘The Bank of Dave’

Def Leppard are going to be in a Netflix movie called The Bank of Dave. The band posted a picture from the set on their social media, making us all wonder what their role will be in the movie.

The Netflix movie is based on the true-life experiences of Dave Fishwick, who was a working-class Burnley man turned self-made millionaire. He fought to set up a community bank to help local businesses survive and thrive in the city. Fishwick fought for Burnley businesses and to receive the first new banking license issued in over 100 years.

The Bank of Dave is described as a feel-good romantic comedy and stars Joel Fry, Phoebe Dynevor, Rory Kinnear and of course, Def Leppard. Joel Fry has starred in Game of Thrones and Cruella, while Phoebe Dynevor credits include Bridgerton and you may recognize Rory Kinnear from the 007 franchise or Black Mirror.

Hearing the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band's music in a movie is always appreciated but seeing the band in a movie will be even more exciting.

Def Leppard's photo appear to show them onstage with the caption "fun time this past weekend!" and used the hashtag #bankofdavefilm.

David Fishwick wrote a movie about his experiences called Bank of Dave: How I Took on the Banks, which was released in 2012. Fishwick said, "To have a global movie made in Burnely about such an important part of my life is truly amazing. I was overwhelmed when I was approached with the idea and it's incredibly exciting."

The Bank of Dave movie will allegedly be released on Netflix by Christmas, according to iTV.