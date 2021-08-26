Deceased Woman Found In Fairfield Identified

According to the KJ, the woman who was found deceased at the end of a driveway has been identified and her name has been released. She is 21 year old Kylee Phillips, of Fairfield.

An autopsy has been completed and there are no signs of foul play.

Original story continues...

Members of the Fairfield Police Department are seeking information regarding a woman who was found deceased in Fairfield on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the KJ, the woman was found at the end of a driveway on Martin Stream Road at about 2:43 PM.

The first officer on the scene attempted to help the woman. Sadly, it was quickly determined the woman was deceased. Her body was taken to Augusta where an autopsy will be performed. She has not been identified pending notification of her family.

While it has not been confirmed, it appears that the woman did not live at the residence where she was found. The resident of the home was the calling party.

It does not appear there is any danger to the public, but police are looking for the public's aid. They are asking anyone who saw a woman walking along Martin Stream Road to call them at 207.453.9321.

The 10 Worst Places To Live In Maine In 2021 Roadsnacks has released their 2021 list of the worst places to live in Maine.

Have you downloaded our FREE app? You can use it to stream the station, message the DJs, and to take part in exclusive contests. There is no better way to stay on top of everything going on in Central Maine. Get the app for FREE by entering your phone number in the box below.