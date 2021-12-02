Watch Dave Grohl and His Daughter Cover Amy Winehouse

Dave Grohl's 2021 "Hanukkah Sessions" continued on the fifth night of the eight-day holiday, with the release a cover of Amy Winehouse's "Take the Box," sung by Grohl's 15-year-old daughter, Violet.

"Despite this song's mention of a 'Moschino bra you bought me last Christmas,' it's common knowledge that the amazing woman behind the song was actually Jewish. Gone far too soon," read a statement in the video’s YouTube caption. Winehouse's great-great-grandfather immigrated to the U.K. from Belarus in 1890, and the one-day powerhouse vocalist grew up attending Hebrew school in London.

You can view the "Hanukkah Sessions" video below.

In the clip, Grohl keeps time behind the drum kit while producer Greg Kurstin accompanies Violet, whose own voice sounds uncannily like that of Winehouse's, on piano. A pair of backing vocalists mimic the same arrangement as the original 2003 track, which appeared on Winehouse's debut album, Frank.

Grohl and his daughter have previously collaborated together, with Violet joining her father on stage to sing vocals. “My kids inspire me and it’s that love, that then when I go on the road, it makes me want to play music even more," Grohl told the Today show recently.

"Take the Box" serves as the latest installment in Grohl's series of cover songs originally recorded by Jewish artists, which thus far has included Van Halen's "Jump," Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You),” the Ramones' "Blitzkrieg Bop" and Barry Manilow's "Copacabana."

Last year's "Hanukkah Sessions" featured a wide array of artists, including covers of the Beastie Boys, Mountain, Bob Dylan, the Knack, the Velvet Underground, rapper Drake, British New Wave group Elastica and performance artist Peaches.