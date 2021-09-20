Dave Grohl Announces Book Tour Dates for His ‘Storyteller’ Memoir

This fall, Dave Grohl will hit the road behind his upcoming memoir, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, telling his rock tales in a live setting to readers at four select cities across the globe.

The Storyteller, out Oct. 5 from Dey Street Books, is being billed as a "collection of memories of a life lived loud," as the Foo Fighters bandleader previously explained in a brief book synopsis.

"From my early days growing up in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., to hitting the road at the age of 18, and all the music that followed, I can now share these adventures with the world, as seen and heard from behind the microphone," the rock icon and former Nirvana drummer shared. "Turn it up!"

Grohl's Storyteller book tour starts in London on Sept. 27 before coming stateside for further stops in New York, Washington, D.C. and a concluding two-night run in Los Angeles on Oct. 12-13. Purchase tickets to the individual shows at the link for each respective city.

This week, a Grohl sound byte revealed how he still processes Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's death by explaining it to his children. Last month, a quote from a book emerged that showed Grohl admitting his discomfort in listening to Nirvana's final album.

Foo Fighters latest, Medicine at Midnight, emerged this year with the singles "Waiting on War," "No Son of Mine" and "Shame Shame." In October, the band will be inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame.

Pre-order The Storyteller at davegrohlstoryteller.com. Check out Grohl's upcoming book tour stops below — watch a video preview and see a product photo for the publication beneath the dates.

Nasty Little Man

Dave Grohl Fall 2021 The Storyteller Live Dates

Sept. 27 – London, U.K. @ Savoy Theatre

Oct. 5 – New York, N.Y. @ The Town Hall

Oct. 7 – Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

Oct. 12 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Ford

Oct. 13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Ford

Dave Grohl, The Storyteller Book Trailer

The Storyteller, Book Description (via Amazon)

So, I've written a book. Having entertained the idea for years, and even offered a few questionable opportunities ("It's a piece of cake! Just do 4 hours of interviews, find someone else to write it, put your face on the cover, and voila!") I have decided to write these stories just as I have always done, in my own hand. The joy that I have felt from chronicling these tales is not unlike listening back to a song that I've recorded and can't wait to share with the world, or reading a primitive journal entry from a stained notebook, or even hearing my voice bounce between the Kiss posters on my wall as a child. This certainly doesn't mean that I'm quitting my day job, but it does give me a place to shed a little light on what it's like to be a kid from Springfield, Virginia, walking through life while living out the crazy dreams I had as young musician. From hitting the road with Scream at 18 years old, to my time in Nirvana and the Foo Fighters, jamming with Iggy Pop or playing at the Academy Awards or dancing with AC/DC and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, drumming for Tom Petty or meeting Sir Paul McCartney at Royal Albert Hall, bedtime stories with Joan Jett or a chance meeting with Little Richard, to flying halfway around the world for one epic night with my daughters…the list goes on. I look forward to focusing the lens through which I see these memories a little sharper for you with much excitement. —Dave Grohl

Harper Collins