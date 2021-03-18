Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE & AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: The Maine Center for Disease Control Thursday is reporting 241 new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths. Aroostook County had 11 new cases reported Thursday. Maine’s push to deliver more COVID-19 vaccines includes longer hours and weekend service as the state prepares to open eligibility to 660,000 members of the general public in six weeks. Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, says the state is working with providers to determine if they have the capacity to increase both the number of shots delivered and the hours and days of clinics. He said the goal is to get prepared now, or in his words, "drill the well before we get thirsty.”

Even with the aggressive vaccination effort, Gov. Janet Mills is urging Mainers to be diligent. She said, “The summer is fast approaching, and the finish line is on the horizon. I urge all Maine people to keep doing the basic things that keep us healthy, like wearing a mask, and to sign up to get the vaccine when they are eligible. Together, we will get through this and get our state and our economy back on track.”

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Wednesday. A second positive case has been confirmed at École Notre-Dame in Edmundston. Students and staff will work from home for the rest of the week . Public Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak is officially over at Villa des Jardins, an adult residential facility in Edmundston. The first cases appeared on Jan. 24.

