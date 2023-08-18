Cooper Flagg to Play in Slam Summer Classic Saturday – How to Watch for FREE
Cooper Flagg, the former Nokomis High School basketball player, will be playing in the Slam Summer Classic Saturday, August 19. The game will be held in New York City's Rucker Park.
The Girl's game takes place at 5 p.m. followed by the Boy's game at 7 p.m. The games will be produced and distributed on the free-to-download NBA App and on NBA.com
The Roster for the Boy's game include
- Ace Bailey - Powder Springs, Georgia
- Jalili Bethea - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- AJ Dybantsa - Brockton, Massachusetts
- VJ Edgecombe - Brookville, New York
- Isaiah Evans - Huntersville, North Carolina
- Cooper Flagg - Newport, Maine
- Dylan Harper - Ramsey, New Jersey
- Jahki Howard - Atlanta, Georgia
- Ian Jackson - Bronx, New York
- Tre Johnson - Dallas, Texas
- Tahadd Pettiford - Jersey City, New Jersey
- Jase Richardson - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Meleek Thomas - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Robert Wright III - Phildelphia, Pennsylvania
Flagg who attends Montverde Academy in Florida, recently announced that he was reclassifying to the Class of 2024 from the Class of 2025. He will be eligible for the NBA Draft in the Summer of 2025. He has yet to commit where he will be attending college in the Fall of 2024.
