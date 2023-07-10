Cooper Flagg and Maine United Fall to Nightrydas Elite 58-50 in Peach Jam Finals
Cooper Flagg and the Maine United U-16 Team beat Nightrydas Elite 73-65 on July 5th but on Sunday, July 9th in the Peach Jam Finals, Nightrydas got their revenge, beating Maine United 58-50.
Cooper Flagg and Landon Clark each played all 32 minutes of the game for Maine United.
Cooper finished with a double-double, scoring 18 points and ripping down 12 rebounds. He had 7 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals.
Landon Clark had 12 points, and 3 rebounds.
Ace Flagg, who announced that he had received a scholarship offer to George Washington University, had 12 points, playing 27 minutes. He had 2 rebounds and 4 assists.
Cooper finished the Peach Jam Tournament with 25.4 points per game (3rd), 13.0 rebounds per game (2nd), 5.7 assists per game (2nd) and 6.9 blocks per game (2nd).