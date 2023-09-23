Cool, Goofy-Looking Puffins Are Making a Comeback in Maine

Despite warming waters, more puffins are being born in Maine.

WGME 13 reported that the Audubon Society of Maine, which tends to and keeps track of the Atlantic Puffin population in Maine, is seeing more puffins born than the year before despite warming waters. That makes two consecutive years that the population has grown. Right now, there are about 3,000 of the cute little seabirds. Puffins prefer cool and cold waters to breed and live. They live in colonies during the warmer months, but in the winter, they go solo and can often be seen alone miles offshore in the ocean.

There are puffin cruises to go and explore a couple of known habitats. The best time to visit these little seabirds has passed this year, but it's definitely something you should put on a bucket list.

The Audubon Society in Maine organizes cruises along with Atlantic Puffin Cruise, Hardy Boat Cruises, and Cap'n Fish's Cruises. The season may be over for this year, but put it on a bucket list for next summer. It's so much fun. These little birds are worth the trip. I went on a cruise a few years back to Eastern Egg Rock. The tiny seven-acre island is in the outer Muscongus Bay, about six miles east of New Harbor. It's treeless and a perfect home for the puffins.

I remember as we were about to leave New Harbor and make the trip to Eastern Egg Rock, the waves started to kick up. They gave us the option of going or getting a refund, as the seas were going to be six to eight feet. I decided to stick it out. I'm glad I did, but not everyone on board the rocky little boat faired as well.

As the swells went up and then down, you could see puffins only as the boat came back down. "There's one!," I yelled. They make almost a chainsaw or snoring sound when they speak.

They were great to see, but it's back on my bucket list to return when the seas are just a tad more calm.