We are entirely sure we already know the answer to this question, but here goes nothing... Have you ever seen a fleet of construction vehicles performa a synchronized dance to a classical version of a Metallica song?

If you scope out the video of exactly that at the bottom of the page and wait two minutes, you can change your reply to that question above to a firm, "YEAH-AHHH!"

Bertrand Ostiguy Inc, a construction company from Quebec, Canada put their backhoes on display in blissful dance choreographed and filmed by the owner's nephew, Julien Ares. The feat is nothing short of remarkable, even if some handy edit work helped raise the level of finesse.

These multi-ton backhoes move around with apparent grace, constructing archways through which a drone flies through and they even manage to tilt over on to one side and spin their treads as if they were executing a series of flutter kicks. The fact that it's done to an orchestral version of "Nothing Else Matters" makes this all the more amusing as massive pieces of metal machinery are the focal point of the video and there is no other forms of heavy metal to be found.

“My uncle, he had this idea a long time ago," Ares told Montreal's CTV News. "We did a Zoom for Christmas and the idea came... about doing some dancing excavators. We just laughed at this but we were thinking about it all night."

Regarding the song selection, Ares explained, "At the start I wanted to do something that was slow because excavators are really big and can't make really fast movements. I wanted a song that was slow." he said.

It was reported his first selection had too many notes and then his uncle advised setting the dance to Metallica.

Watch the clip below.

