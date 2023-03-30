Cole Land Transportation Museum To Open For 2023 On May 1st

There is something for everyone of all ages to see for the 2023 season in Bangor!

Located at 405 Perry Road Bangor, the Cole Land Transportation Museum is a depository of land transportation vehicles used on dirt roads as well as state and interstate highways in the state of Maine. The are set to kick off their 2023 season, on Monday, May 1st.

The museum was assembled over many years and opened to the public in 1989 by the industrialist and philanthropist Galen Cole in his home city of Bangor, Maine.

The purpose at the Cole Land Transportation Museum is to collect, preserve, and display a cross section of Maine’s land transportation equipment from which this and future generations will gain knowledge of the past.

Cole Land Transportation Museum is open seasonally from May 1 to November 11.

Admission:

Adult Admission $7.00

Senior & Military $5.00

AAA Admission $6.00

Children under 19 Free

As they get ready to open again, they need some help! Are you are interested in volunteering? If you can join them a few times a week, or only a few times a year, every hour of volunteering helps them achieve their mission. So, if you enjoy meeting new people, and are looking for a new way to spend your free time or want a meaningful way to help others, be sure to reach out.

They are looking for help in the following areas:

Veterans for interviews/Ambassadors of Patriotism

Cahsiers/Greeters

Tour Guides

Visitor Guides/Floor Monitors

Cleaning/Maintenance

Curatorial Helpers

For more information, be sure to check out their website